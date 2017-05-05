Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan judo team name squad for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan judo team name squad for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

The Azerbaijan national judo team have announced a squad for the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games to be held from May 12-22.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 19 fighters (9 male, 10 female), AzVision reports.

The competitions will be held at Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace on May 13-16. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      