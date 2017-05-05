Azerbaijan judo team name squad for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

The Azerbaijan national judo team have announced a squad for the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games to be held from May 12-22.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 19 fighters (9 male, 10 female), AzVision reports.

The competitions will be held at Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace on May 13-16.

