Azerbaijan judo team name squad for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games
- 05 May 2017 05:54
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121411
- Sports
The Azerbaijan national judo team have announced a squad for the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games to be held from May 12-22.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 19 fighters (9 male, 10 female), AzVision reports.
The competitions will be held at Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace on May 13-16.
News.Az