Azerbaijan jumps 40 places in cybersecurity ranking

Azerbaijan has made a major leap in global cybersecurity standings, climbing 40 positions in the latest global cybersecurity index and surpassing the world average, according to officials.

According to Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, this rapid ascent is attributed to the implementation of a comprehensive national strategy, the expansion of human resource capacity, and the structural reorganization of state institutions, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Referencing data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Aliyev shared these insights during a briefing to journalists.

He highlighted that the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center (ACC) has already trained over 380 highly qualified specialists, while more than 10,000 individuals have been engaged in various broader training programs. The Center maintains robust cooperation with both the public and private sectors, boasting an 86 percent employment rate among its graduates.

