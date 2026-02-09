Azerbaijan, US discuss new joint investment projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the United States have discussed expanding economic cooperation and launching potential joint projects across key strategic sectors, according to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

In a statement shared on X, Jabbarov said the talks focused on strengthening collaboration between the two countries’ business communities and identifying next steps to deepen cooperation in energy, transport, investment, trade, industry, innovation and digitalization, News.Az reports.

The discussions took place during a roundtable meeting with a US business mission led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President for International Member Relations and Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Jabbarov noted that the growing Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership, shaped by the political will of both countries’ leadership, is creating new opportunities to diversify bilateral economic ties and increase business activity.

Photo: Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov/X

He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic stability and its steadily improving business environment, saying these factors provide a solid base for attracting new partnerships and launching joint initiatives.

The meeting explored concrete opportunities for joint activities between Azerbaijani and US companies, with particular focus on projects that could strengthen regional connectivity, support industrial growth and accelerate digital transformation.

The talks reflect ongoing efforts by both countries to deepen economic engagement and expand cooperation across multiple sectors with long-term strategic potential.

