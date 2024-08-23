Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan eye expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, continues visiting Kazakhstan.

Valiyev and Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Kazakh Armed Forces, visited 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park in Almaty and laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to the heroes, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.The delegation then visited the Military Historical Museum of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where they received a comprehensive overview of the museum's history and activities. Colonel General K.Valiyev signed the "Book of Honor".Later, the delegation visited the Peace Operations Centre of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Azerbaijani delegation was briefed on the infrastructure and educational processes at the center. Following a briefing on the center's history, objectives, and activities, a meeting of the Chiefs of the General Staff was held.The meeting discussed the current situation and future prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as expanding military collaboration between the two countries. Both parties emphasized the importance of intensifying the exchange of mutual experiences and further developing cooperation.

News.Az