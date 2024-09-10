Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met on Tuesday with Abdullah Muhammad Almauidi, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Azerbaijan, as the ambassador completed his diplomatic mission in the country.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Kuwait.Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Ambassador Abdullah Muhammad Almauidi for his efforts to develop the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and wished him success in his future endeavors.Bayramov noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the friendly and brotherly State of Kuwait, noting with satisfaction the progress in both bilateral and multilateral cooperation over the years.The sides noted the importance of intensifying the activities of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait to further develop bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade, investments, and tourism.They underlined the importance of continuing mutual support and cooperation within regional and international organizations, especially the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.Minister Bayramov recalled with gratitude Kuwait's support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty during the almost 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories.The ambassador expressed his confidence that the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait will continue to develop on an upward trajectory.The sides exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

