Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss shipbuilding ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed new cooperation opportunities in shipbuilding and ferry operations during a visit by the Kyrgyz delegation to the Baku Shipyard.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the delegation was led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Bakyt Torobayev. The officials were briefed on the Baku Shipyard’s capabilities in constructing ferries and other vessels, and the two sides explored prospects for collaboration in shipbuilding and the use of ferries for transport and logistics, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers.

During the visit, the delegation also toured the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, where they reviewed ongoing modernization works. Discussions touched on potential cooperation in oil product supply, improving energy efficiency, and meeting environmental standards.

The Kyrgyz officials later visited the Kyrgyz Trade House in Baku. The sides emphasized the importance of expanding the range of products and strengthening bilateral cooperation through joint business initiatives in agriculture, transport, energy, and trade.

News.Az