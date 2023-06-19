Azerbaijan launches investigation into discovery of mass grave in liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has released information about the discovery of a mass grave in the liberated Sarijali village of the country’s Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

According to information, an investigation has been launched into the discovery of human remains during the demining operations in the liberated village of Sarijali on June 19, at around 09:00.

News.Az