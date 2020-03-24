Azerbaijan launches official website of Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Azerbaijan launches official website of Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official website of the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus (http://covid19fund.gov.az/en/) has been launched in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The website will provide information about the Fund’s goals and the directions of using its funds.

Individuals and legal entities will be able to make donations to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus via this website.

Visitors will get information on this website about donations to this Fund, as well as the people, who have donated.

The website with three language options, namely, Azerbaijani, English and Russia, is managed by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was established by Azerbaijani president’s decree dated March 19, 2020.

The Fund aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan and provide financial support for measures taken to combat this pandemic.

News.Az

News.Az