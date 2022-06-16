Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss military cooperation prospects

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss military cooperation prospects

Delegations of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and Lithuania’s International Military Cooperation Department held a meeting on bilateral cooperation talks.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries, as well as on regional security issues, the defense ministry told News.Az.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      