Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss military cooperation prospects
- 16 Jun 2022 13:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174411
- Economics
Delegations of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and Lithuania’s International Military Cooperation Department held a meeting on bilateral cooperation talks.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries, as well as on regional security issues, the defense ministry told News.Az.