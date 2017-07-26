Azerbaijan, Macedonia hail development of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Macedonia have hailed the development of bilateral relations as Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkey and Macedonia Faig Baghirov paid a visit to Skopje to meet with Speaker of Macedonia`s Parliament Talat Djaferi and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

In his meeting with Talat Djaferi, Faig Baghirov handed Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov`s congratulatory letter addressed to his Macedonian counterpart on his election as the Speaker of the Parliament, AzerTag reports.

The sides praised the current level of bilateral relations, saying the friendly ties between the two countries' peoples have deep historical roots. Talat Djaferi hailed the particular role of interparliamentary ties in the development of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Baghirov provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the provocations of the Armenian side, which is not interested in problem resolution through negotiations, on the contact line of the armed forces.

Talat Djaferi noted that Macedonia will continue to support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, inviolability of its borders and sovereignty and expressed his hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be settled through negotiations.

In his meeting with the Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev, ambassador Baghirov handed Azerbaijani PM Artur Rasizade`s congratulatory letter to his Macedonian counterpart on the occasion of his election as the country's premier.

They hailed the development of relations between the two countries, noting the importance of meetings during high-level reciprocal visits and international events.

The Azerbaijani ambassador noted that his country hails Macedonia's support for Azerbaijan's fair stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

As part of his visit to Macedonia, Ambassador Baghirov also addressed the opening ceremony of a concert of the youth chamber orchestra of TURKSOY in Skopje which was co-organized by International Organization of Turkic Culture and the Azerbaijani and Turkish embassies in Macedonia.

