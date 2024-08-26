Azerbaijan marks Lachin City Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is celebrating Lachin City Day today, an event observed annually on August 26 following a decree by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023. This day commemorates the Azerbaijani army's entry into the city of Lachin on August 26, 2022.

On this momentous day, President Ilham Aliyev shared the joyous news of Azerbaijanis returning to Lachin on his social media account, stating, "Today, August 26, we - Azerbaijanis have returned to the city of Lachin. The Azerbaijani army is deployed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus are under control. I congratulate all the residents of Lachin and the Azerbaijani people on this event. Long live Lachin! Long live Azerbaijan!"The Azerbaijani flag was proudly raised in Lachin on August 26, 2022, as Major General Kanan Seyidov, the commander of the army corps, reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, about the deployment of the Azerbaijani army in Lachin.Armenia held Azerbaijan's ancestral lands under occupation for nearly 30 years. However, during the 44-day Patriotic War, these territories were liberated through military and political means, with each day leading to the glorious Victory inscribed in golden letters in Azerbaijan's history. The brave Azerbaijani army's soldiers and officers sacrificed their lives to free over 300 settlements, including the cities of Jabrayil, Fizuli, Zangilan, Gubadly, and strategically important heights in the Aghdara, Murovdag, and Zangilan directions.The great victory achieved by Azerbaijan on the battlefield was also affirmed politically, as Armenia was compelled to withdraw from the occupied Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts, restoring historical justice. Following the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia after the Azerbaijani army's triumph in the Patriotic War, the Lachin district was liberated from occupation on December 1, 2020.During the nearly 30-year occupation, Armenia destroyed Azerbaijan's cities, towns, and villages, inflicting severe damage to cultural heritage, historical and religious monuments, and mosques. The liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur regions are currently undergoing restoration, with territories being cleared of mines and large-scale reconstruction and construction work proceeding at an accelerated pace.To facilitate the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, the "1st State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 16, 2022. The return of IDPs to the city of Lachin has already begun, and work in this direction continues. Restoration and reconstruction efforts are underway not only in the city of Lachin but also in the villages of Zabukh and Sus.

News.Az