Azerbaijan may abolish positions of state adviser and presidential administration deputy head

Azerbaijan may abolish the positions of state adviser and deputy head of the presidential administration.

An amendment was made to Article 11 (Classification of Administrative and Auxiliary Positions) of the Law on State Service at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament Oct. 31, Trend correspondent reported from the plenary session.

According to the amendment, the position of state adviser is removed from the classification. The position of deputy head of the presidential administration is also removed from the Article 11.

After the amendments, the classification includes the following positions: head of the presidential administration, head of the structural department ensuring the activity of the first vice-president, head of the office of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), head of the office of Constitutional Court, head of the office of the body exercising the powers of the president, heads of other bodies ensuring the activity of the president, the head of the office of Supreme Court.

