Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss co-op in defense industry

Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov discussed cooperation within a meeting in Bak

“The parties discussed the possible exchange of experiences in the field of defense industry, as well as participation in the respective international exhibitions organized by Mexico and Azerbaijan,” the embassy said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The parties also spoke about the role played by the Embassies of both countries in expanding cooperation and links in different areas.

Ambassador Labardini underlined the development of the electronics industry in Mexico and mentioned that the Mexican economy is the 14th largest in the world.

“The parties expressed interest in promoting cooperation,” the embassy said.

