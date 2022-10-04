Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan MFA official posts tweet on another massive burial site in Khojavand

Azerbaijan MFA official posts tweet on another massive burial site in Khojavand

Another mass grave has been discovered in the Edilli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted, News.az reports.

"The remains of 12 people, identified as servicemen. To the attention of those who talk about war crimes: since the first Karabakh war, 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing, many of them were tortured, killed, and buried in mass graves," Abdullayeva wrote.


