Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss ways of developing inter-parliamentary cooperation

As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with his Moldovan counterpart Zinaida Greceanii to discuss the ways

They hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Ogtay Asadov described the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova as exemplary, saying it fully expresses the interests of the two nations.

Speaker Asadov invited Zinaida Greceanii to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

