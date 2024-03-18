Azerbaijan, NATO discuss military relations, cybersecurity and regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday met with the vising delegation led by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the official welcoming ceremony hosted by the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, J. Stoltenberg passed along the guard of honor and signed the "Book of Honor" in accordance with the protocol.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the delegation and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The minister thanked NATO for supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan during the 30-year occupation and the current period.

The delegation was given detailed information about the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, as well as mine clearance, restoration and construction works in the liberated territories, and the current situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.

Minister Hasanov spoke about the success achieved in cooperation with NATO and noted the importance of further developing mutual relations.

The NATO chief expressed his gratitude for the hospitality, and highly appreciated the professionalism of the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army in peacekeeping missions and their activities in other areas within the framework of partnership with NATO. He emphasized that the close cooperation of the Azerbaijan Army with the Turkish Armed Forces will make a significant contribution to Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

At the end, prospects for development in cybersecurity, mine clearance, as well as other areas of bilateral military relations were discussed, regional security and other issues of common interest were exchanged.

