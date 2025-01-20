Azerbaijan observes moment of silence to honor 20 January martyrs

Today, at 12:00 local time, Azerbaijan observed a nationwide moment of silence to honor the martyrs of the 20 January tragedy.

The entire country came to a standstill as traffic stopped, and sirens sounded from ships, cars, and trains in remembrance of the victims. In a sign of respect, the National Flag of Azerbaijan was lowered across cities, districts, villages, and settlements, News.Az reports.On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Bloody January tragedy, commemorative events have been arranged in all cities and districts of the country.Baku residents have been visiting the Alley of Martyrs since early hours of Monday to pay tribute to Azerbaijan’s valiant sons and daughters.

News.Az