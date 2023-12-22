Azerbaijan, OIC discuss cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Assistant Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Tariq Ali Bakheet has visited the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov highlighted the growing relations between Azerbaijan and OIC, stressing opportunities for collaboration in the field of culture.

Tariq Ali Bakheet, in turn, noted that the organization attaches great importance to the ties with Azerbaijan, saying that during the occupation of Karabakh, the OIC constantly stood on the side of justice. The OIC delegation was also informed about Azerbaijan`s extensive repair and restoration efforts to restore the cultural heritage in Karabakh that had been destroyed. The sides discussed the organization of joint international cultural events in Shusha.

The meeting also focused on ongoing projects on the bilateral agenda, encompassing events scheduled within the framework of “Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024” and the 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held in the country as part of the Baku Process.

The sides also exchanged gifts.

News.Az