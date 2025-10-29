Azerbaijan, Oman ink mutual visa exemption deal for officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Oman have signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announced.

The agreement was signed in Muscat by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Omani counterpart Badr Al Busaidi, News.Az reports.

This agreement, along with a memorandum of understanding on consular cooperation, marks another step in strengthening the friendly ties between our two nations, the ministry said.

News.Az