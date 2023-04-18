Azerbaijan opens investigation on civilian's injury after mine explosion in Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A resident of Borsunlu village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Elnur Asgarov, born in 1980, has been injured following a mine explosion in the village, the press service of Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told News.az.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing in the prosecutor's office of the Tartar district.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As a result of the mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 291 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines and other explosive devices, 51 of whom w

News.Az