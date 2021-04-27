Azerbaijan, Pakistan to hold business forum
27 Apr 2021
Economics
Pakistan will organize a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Baku.
The forum will be held in a video conference format, in collaboration with AZPROMO on April 29.
Business firms operating in pharmaceutical, surgical, agro food, textile and light industry sectors were informed by the relevant authorities about participation in the forum.