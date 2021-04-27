Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Pakistan to hold business forum

Pakistan will organize a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Baku.

The forum will be held in a video conference format, in collaboration with AZPROMO on April 29.

Business firms operating in pharmaceutical, surgical, agro food, textile and light industry sectors were informed by the relevant authorities about participation in the forum.


