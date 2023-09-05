Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan prevents attempt by illegal Armenian armed groups to install long-term fortifications in Khojavend direction

  Azerbaijan
On September 5 at about 19:35, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavend region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the Defense Ministry said.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

