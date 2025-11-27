Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential across Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board, under the State Tourism Agency, hosted a series of promotional events in Saudi Arabia on November 24–26.

Representatives from 11 local tourism organizations, including the Shahdag Tourism Center and Azerbaijan Airlines, participated in events held in Jeddah, Al-Khobar, and Riyadh, News.Az reports, citing the agency.

The Azerbaijani stand showcased the country as a year-round travel destination, highlighting health tourism, halal tourism, and family recreation.

B2B meetings at the events brought together more than 200 tourism companies and media representatives from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, from November 12–14, the Tourism Board organized promotional events in Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, attracting over 420 industry and media representatives.

Photo: The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

