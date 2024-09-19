Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Saudi Arabia

  • Tourism
  • Share
Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Saudi Arabia

From September 15-19, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, under the State Tourism Agency, organized a series of events across several Saudi Arabian cities, including Jeddah, Medina, Dammam, and Riyadh to promote the country's tourism potential.

These events featured B2B (business-to-business) seminars aimed at strengthening tourism ties between the two nations, the Agency told News.Az.

Representatives from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Shahdag Tourism Center, and the local tourism industry participated, presenting special tourism packages and offers.

The events provided Saudi tourism companies with valuable insights into Azerbaijan's diverse tourism potential, fostering opportunities for future collaboration and growth.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      