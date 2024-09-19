Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

From September 15-19, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, under the State Tourism Agency, organized a series of events across several Saudi Arabian cities, including Jeddah, Medina, Dammam, and Riyadh to promote the country's tourism potential.

These events featured B2B (business-to-business) seminars aimed at strengthening tourism ties between the two nations, the Agency told News.Az.Representatives from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Shahdag Tourism Center, and the local tourism industry participated, presenting special tourism packages and offers.The events provided Saudi tourism companies with valuable insights into Azerbaijan's diverse tourism potential, fostering opportunities for future collaboration and growth.

News.Az