Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence provided updates on military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region as of 18:00 on October 2, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

WEAPONS

1. Small arms – 2608

2. Grenade launchers – 235

3. Cannons and howitzers – 60

4. Mortars – 64

5. Anti-tank weapons – 58

6. Air Defense weapons – 165

VEHICLES



1. Armored vehicles – 31

2. Auto vehicles – 265

3. Trailers – 23

4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9

COMBAT AMMUNITION



1. Rockets – 1700

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 5177

3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 31771

4. Mortar shells – 12806

5. Grenades – 5880

6. Hand grenades – 3068

7. Bullets – 2009970

8. Other ammunition – 5778



DEVICES



1. Optical devices – 314

2. Other devices – 38



ACCOUTREMENTS



1. Individual accoutrements – 1027

2. Various weapons accessories – 15

3. Other accoutrements – 3323

News.Az