Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Garabagh
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence provided updates on military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region as of 18:00 on October 2, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.
WEAPONS
1. Small arms – 2608
2. Grenade launchers – 235
3. Cannons and howitzers – 60
4. Mortars – 64
5. Anti-tank weapons – 58
6. Air Defense weapons – 165
VEHICLES
1. Armored vehicles – 31
2. Auto vehicles – 265
3. Trailers – 23
4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9
COMBAT AMMUNITION
1. Rockets – 1700
2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 5177
3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 31771
4. Mortar shells – 12806
5. Grenades – 5880
6. Hand grenades – 3068
7. Bullets – 2009970
8. Other ammunition – 5778
DEVICES
1. Optical devices – 314
2. Other devices – 38
ACCOUTREMENTS
1. Individual accoutrements – 1027
2. Various weapons accessories – 15
3. Other accoutrements – 3323