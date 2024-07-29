Azerbaijan puts new ore leaching plant into operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ore leaching plant for valuable metals built on the territory of the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing area (CIRPA) of AzerGold CJSC in Dashkesan district of Azerbaijan has been put into operation.

“Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, head of the State Real Estate Service under the Ministry of Economy, chairman of the Supervisory Board of "AzerGold" CJSC Matin Eynullayev, Orkhan Abbasov, head of Dashkesan District Executive Authority, and Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of AzerGold CJSC Board of Directors, visited CIRPA on July 29 and became familiar with the work of the plant, which will process valuable ore by leaching in tank technology (CIL, Carbon in Leach), as well as with the process of waste processing,” the information notes.The familiarization visit was attended by Professor Juan Jimenez from Harvard Kennedy School and researchers from the Harvard Center for International Development laboratory.“The leaching plant was built to further increase the efficiency of processing precious metal ores extracted from gold mines located in Dashkasan and Goygol districts of Azerbaijan. The cost of the enterprise is 383 million manat ($225.2 million), which was allocated by "AzerGold" CJSC from its resources. The project resulted in the creation of 101 permanent jobs. In general, 2,400 people are working on the project of the Chovdar gold deposit on the territory of CIRPA," the information from AzerGold notes.To note, "AzerGold" CJSC started production at the "Chovdar" gold mine in 2017.Since then, new productive zones have been discovered, and the resources of “Chovdar” territory with neighboring areas have been increased from 179,000 ounces to 778,000 ounces, and the life of the mine has been extended until 2029.“The CIRPA tank leaching technology was designed based on a process design developed in the UK. The launch of the new plant will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and increase Azerbaijan's export potential in the precious metals segment,” the information emphasized.

News.Az