Azerbaijan-Qatar relations based on friendship, mutual respect: Minister

Azerbaijan-Qatar relations have flourished over the past 30 years based on friendship and mutual respect, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at an event held in Baku to mark Qatar’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.Babayev highlighted that the mutual visits by the leaders of both countries have paved the way for further enhancing bilateral ties. He also noted that Azerbaijan and Qatar introduced a visa-free travel regime in 2021, with 12 direct flights between Baku and Doha each week. "Various events held in both countries contribute to strengthening the bond between our fraternal peoples," he said.The minister also emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to environmental protection and climate change mitigation, recalling the 2017 memorandum of understanding on wildlife conservation between the two nations. "These actions are just a few examples of the successful relations between our countries," he concluded.

News.Az