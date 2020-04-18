Azerbaijan records 33 new coronavirus cases, 63 recoveries and 3 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 33 new coronavirus cases, 62 people have recovered, and three patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Saturday.

To date, 1,373 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Of them, 590 have already recovered and 18 people have died.

Meanwhile, 765 people are being treated in special hospitals. Of them, 21 are in severe condition, while 30 others are in moderate condition and the rest feel good.

News.Az

