Azerbaijan records 57 new coronavirus cases, 68 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

39 patients have recovered, the headquarters noted.

To date, 1,340 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Azerbaijan. Some 528 people have recovered, 15 have died.

As many as 797 patients are currently receiving treatment in special hospitals. The condition of 26 of them is assessed as serious, 35 people are of moderate severity, and the condition of the rest is stable.

News.Az

News.Az