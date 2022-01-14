Azerbaijan records 653 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 488 patients have recovered, and 7 have died in the country over the past day.

Up until now, 624,208 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,885 of them have recovered, and 8,497 people have died. Some 7,826 patients are currently receiving treatment in Azerbaijan.

Over the past day, 8,275 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,987,010.

News.Az