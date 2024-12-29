Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reduces temporary stay of Russian citizens from 180 days to 90

Azerbaijan reduces temporary stay of Russian citizens from 180 days to 90
Azerbaijan’s cabinet of ministers has toughened the rules of stay in the country for Russian citizens, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree on the matter.

"Citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as those individuals who reside in the Russian Federation without being its citizens, may remain in Azerbaijan without a visa for no more than 90 days during one calendar year," the document posted on the cabinet’s website said.

Previously, Russian citizens could remain in Azerbaijan without a visa for up to 180 days per year.

