Azerbaijan reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,005 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az repors.

As many as 1,011 patients have recovered, and 20 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 509,862, with 481,696 recoveries and 6,809 deaths. Some 21,337 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 12,533 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,096,352.

News.Az