Azerbaijan represented in Novruz festivities in SCO - PHOTOS

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) secretariat held a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Novruz in the Chinese capital, Beijing, on March 21.

Chinese officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Beijing, Beijing public figures and more than 400 guests attended the event which beside member-states also involved Azerbaijan that has the status of the ‘Partner on Dialogue’ under the SCO.

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Rashid Alimov said the Novruz holiday, which coincided with the coming of spring to the northern hemisphere, has been celebrated as a spring festival in a large area for several thousand years.

Noting that the universal values of Novruz which embraces the desire for a prosperious future are friendship, peace, and solidarity, the Secretary-General said that the International Day of Novruz, proclaimed by the UN's Decree, encourages people to live in harmony with nature, strengthen dialogue among civilizations and cultures, calling for a prosperous future.

The ceremony continued with an exciting concert program by music bands from SCO member states and Azerbaijani art masters.

Young singers Huseyn Malikov, Nigar Shabanova, tar player Kamal Nuriyev, kamancha performer Jeyhun Muradov visiting China with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy to China and Baku International Mugham Center performed mugham and folk songs.

Within the framework of the ceremony, Azerbaijani sweets, including gum, dessert, baklava, were presented at the Novruz table, which featured the national cuisine of the participating countries.

