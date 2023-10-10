Azerbaijan, Romania discuss inter-parliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her official visit to Romania, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has today met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Alfred-Robert Simonis, News.Az reports.

Alfred-Robert Simonis expressed his hope that the visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary Speaker to Romania would contribute to the development and further enhancement of the inter-parliamentary and friendly relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the close ties between Azerbaijan and Romania, the President of the Chamber of Deputies described the mutual visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis as a manifestation of the further enhancement of bilateral relations.

Simonis also shared his thoughts on the development of inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, stressing the importance of friendly inter-parliamentary groups in this regard. He also mentioned the joint projects implemented in the energy sector and their contribution to the energy security of Europe, expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s assistance rendered to Romania during the difficult times.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that Romania was the second country in the world and the first among the EU member states to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence. She noted that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying that Azerbaijan-Romania friendly relations are developing today at the level of strategic partnership. She also highlighted the successful bilateral cooperation within international organizations.

The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker briefed Alfred-Robert Simonis about the investment opportunities in various sectors in Azerbaijan, ongoing large-scale reconstruction works in the de-occupied territories, Azerbaijan’s vital role as a modern transit country, as well as ample opportunities for developing bilateral relations.

Speaker Gafarova also highlighted the current situation in the region, expressing gratitude to Romania for its continuous support of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Alfred-Robert Simonis said that Romania had always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and had not recognized the so-called “elections” held in the country’s Karabakh region.

The meeting also saw discussions on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az