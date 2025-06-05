Azerbaijan, Russia discuss bilateral ties in Baku

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and the heads of Russian diplomatic missions accredited in European countries.

During the meeting, political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other aspects of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, regional and international security issues of mutual interest, and the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period were discussed, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister emphasized the importance of intensive mutual visits and contacts in the development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

The participants of the meeting thanked for the reception and asked their questions regarding Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

