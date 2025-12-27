Azerbaijan's FM holds press conference on 2025 outcomes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference on December 26 to review the outcomes of 2025.

The event brought together local and international media representatives, as well as the leadership and heads of structural units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s 2025 foreign policy priorities, highlighting diplomatic efforts to safeguard national interests and key milestones achieved throughout the year.

Bayramov said that during 2025, amid rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainties in the global security architecture, Azerbaijan—relying on internal stability and sustainable development—successfully continued its independent and pragmatic foreign policy, resolutely pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, and grounded in the norms and principles of international law. He noted that, in the evolving geopolitical environment, the country strengthened its bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms through prompt, responsible, and constructive diplomacy, significantly enhancing its international standing and influence.

The minister emphasized that 2025, marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War, saw establishing sustainable and lasting peace in the region as a key foreign policy priority.

Bayramov highlighted the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the signing of a Joint Declaration by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia—with the President of the United States as a witness—the initialing of the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,” and other agreements reached during the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025, attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States.

He noted that during the year, Azerbaijan signed 191 documents with 41 countries on both a bilateral and multilateral basis. Political consultations were held with the foreign ministries of 52 countries, and protocols and memorandums of understanding establishing political consultation mechanisms were signed with three countries.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan’s foreign policy in 2025 placed particular emphasis on relations with neighboring countries, noting high-level visits from Türkiye, Iran, and Georgia, as well as regular meetings within intergovernmental and interagency frameworks on economic cooperation with Türkiye, Iran, Russia, and Georgia.

He also highlighted the development of historically friendly relations with Central Asian countries, political dialogue and cooperation with European nations, efforts to expand relations in the Asia-Pacific region, strengthened ties with countries in the Middle East and Africa, and initiatives to broaden bilateral relations with countries in North, Central, and South America.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s accession as a full member of the Consultative Council of the Heads of State of Central Asia at the 7th Consultative Meeting in Uzbekistan on November 15–16 opened a new chapter in mutual trust and strategic partnership.

“Our chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), our Troika membership in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and active engagement within the Movement at the national level have been successfully maintained. Within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), successful outcomes were achieved during the Summit in Khankendi. Additionally, ECO Week was held in our country, and the Clean Energy Center was established and became operational. During the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) Week in Baku, we hosted an informal meeting of commissioners, a ministerial dialogue on climate and urban planning, the D-8 Media Forum, and the D-8 Youth Dialogue. In line with the priorities outlined in the Organization’s strategic documents, agreements were reached to establish the D-8 Energy and Climate Center, D-8 Transport Excellence Center, and D-8 Media Center in Azerbaijan,” the minister underlined.

Highlighting efforts to expand Azerbaijan’s diplomatic representation abroad, Bayramov mentioned the official openings of the Azerbaijani embassies in Thailand and Oman in 2025, and the resumption of the embassy in Syria after a 13-year hiatus in February.

He said that comprehensive economic diplomacy in 2025 strengthened Azerbaijan’s role as a key transport, energy, digital, and trade hub, expanded partnerships, and further enhanced the country’s influence in regional and global economic affairs.

The minister also noted ongoing international efforts to raise awareness of Azerbaijan’s initiatives to address landmines and to clarify the fate of missing citizens.

Participants were briefed on Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and Syria, as well as the country’s broader international assistance programs.

Bayramov emphasized that in 2025, active work continued in public diplomacy, media, and communication to convey Azerbaijan’s foreign policy positions and information to the public.

He concluded the session by answering questions from media representatives.

