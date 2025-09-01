Azerbaijan's president delivers speech at SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin

President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Dear heads of delegations, ladies and gentlemen.

First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the invitation, as well as for the warm welcome and excellent organization of the event.

I congratulate friendly China on its successful presidency of the SCO and wish you every success in achieving the objectives set forth.

Azerbaijan and China enjoy warm and friendly relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership. Deepening these relations is one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

Over the past two years, our relations have risen to a qualitatively new level. Last year, we established a strategic partnership within the framework of the SCO Summit in Astana. A Joint Statement on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was signed during my state visit to China this year. This historic event opened a new chapter in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.

Azerbaijan has actively supported the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by China to promote international peace, security and development. We also welcome the Global Governance Initiative put forward by the President of the People's Republic of China as an important and timely measure aimed at improving international relations based on the sovereign equality of states and respect for the UN Charter and international law. Azerbaijan and China strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda. It includes political, trade and economic sectors, investment, energy, transport and logistics, development of the digital economy, science and technology, education and culture. Since July this year, a visa-free regime has been in effect for citizens of both countries, which has given further impetus to the development of tourism.

Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of China in the region. We contribute to maintaining international and regional peace and security, and implement large-scale economic, transport and energy projects.

Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the One Belt, One Road initiative put forward by the President of the People's Republic of China. We are implementing substantial practical projects in this direction.

Azerbaijan is one of the transport and logistical hubs of Eurasia. We are actively developing international transport corridors and creating modern infrastructure. The East-West and North-South corridors have opened up new economic transport prospects.

Azerbaijan intends to increase the throughput capacity of the Alat International Sea Port from 15 to 25 million tons per year. The Middle Corridor represents a reliable and safe route connecting China, Central Asia with Europe through Azerbaijan. Since 2022, the volume of cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has grown by almost 90 percent. The transit time for cargo along this corridor has been significantly reduced.

Recent agreements connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are expected to further expand transit capabilities for international transportation.

I am confident that the Zangezur Corridor will soon become another important segment of the Middle Corridor, as well as the North-South Corridor, which will contribute to enhancing peace, multilateral partnership and benefit all of Azerbaijan's close and distant neighbors to the east, west, north and south of our borders.

In conclusion, let me once again thank the esteemed President Xi Jinping for the invitation and wish the Summit participants fruitful work.

More than 20 country leaders and 10 heads of international organizations participated in the SCO Plus meeting. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan previously attended SCO Summit meetings in Samarkand in 2022 and Astana in 2024.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established in 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. The SCO's full members currently include 10 countries: Russia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan and Mongolia hold observer status, while Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Armenia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.

The SCO aims to ensure regional stability and security, promote economic cooperation, energy partnerships, and advance scientific and cultural activities. Meetings of the heads of member states have been held annually since 2002.