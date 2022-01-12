Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation within int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday received Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on important issues of the cooperation agenda between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov noted the high level of political relations between the two friendly countries. Recalling his official visit to Saudi Arabia last year, the Minister noted with satisfaction the meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, as well as his contacts with his counterpart in the framework of international events. It was noted that the recent meeting of the Joint Commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh contributed to the expansion of relations. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he would be pleased to see the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador spoke about the development of relations between the two countries and the recent bilateral meetings. He stressed that mutual visits had a positive impact on the development of relations.

The sides discussed cooperation within international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az