Azerbaijan says border delimitation talks with Armenia progressing ‘constructively’

Border delimitation talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia are progressing constructively, the Office of the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release, News.Az reports.

“According to the relevant agreements, the Commissions are working on harmonizing the draft Regulation on the Joint Activities of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the deputy PM’s Office said.“As of July 1, 2024, the Commissions have exchanged draft regulations and conducted a series of discussions on a routine basis. The negotiations are progressing constructively, and the process of harmonization is expected to be completed soon,” it noted.

