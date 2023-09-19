Azerbaijan says illegal Armenian armed groups again use radio interference against civil aviation
Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, once again used radio-frequency interference to GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
On September 18, from 20:28 to 20:34, there were degrades in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the E-190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the Tbilisi-Baku route, the ministry said.