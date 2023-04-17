Azerbaijan, SCO discuss expansion of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, as part of its visit to the People`s Republic of China, has met with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Beijing, News.Az reports.



Hailing the active role of Azerbaijan as a dialogue partner of the SCO, Secretary General Zhang Ming praised Azerbaijan’s active participation in recent events held within the organization. The SCO secretary general particularly emphasized President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s participation at the SCO Summit held in Samarkand in September last year. He also highlighted the effective cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan.





Secretary General Zhang Ming noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's active involvement in the organization’s events strengthens the Azerbaijani-SCO cooperation, adding that Azerbaijan has demonstrated its cultural and humanitarian potential through a number of important events held at the SCO Secretariat initiated by Azerbaijan.



Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov highlighted the prospects for development of cooperation in various fields, adding that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.





Anar Alakbarov noted that after Azerbaijan became SCO dialogue partner the country had hosted a number of events, emphasizing that President Ilham Aliyev`s participation in the Samarkand Summit as a guest of honour indicates Azerbaijan`s interest in raising its cooperation with the SCO to a higher level.



Discussions during the meeting revolved around the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO in various fields.





News.Az