Azerbaijan sees no serious obstacles to concluding peace treaty with Armenia: Presidential aide (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan sees no serious obstacles to concluding a peace treaty with Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with TRT World, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that, currently, talks on the diplomatic level are ongoing between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"From Azerbaijan's perspective, we don't see any major obstacles to concluding a peace treaty between the two countries. It is difficult to put any concrete timelimes and further negotiations are still required between Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalize the process," the presidential aide added.

News.Az