Azerbaijani police seizes 151 kg of drugs worth AZN 5 mln imported from Iran

Main Directorate for Combating Drugs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted operations called "Narkotele-40", the press service of the Ministry told News.az.

The General Anti-Narcotics Department of the MIA conducted more than 40 operations against illegal drug trafficking in the capital and regions during February.

As a result, 52 people and 3 members of organized gangs were detained. 10 of them are people involved in the supply of drugs in the country. 151 kilograms of narcotics (heroin, opium, marijuana, methamphetamine) and 4751 psychotropic methadone, tramadol, and Lyrica pills worth 5 million manats were seized in the "black market" operations.

During the initial interrogation, it was determined that the majority of the detained persons obtained the drugs they brought to Azerbaijan from Iran illegally, mainly to sell them in the capital.

During the operation in Masalli district, the arrested gang members resisted and tried to escape, but as a result of the vigilance of the police officers, this attempt was prevented.

Criminal cases related to the facts have been initiated, and preventive measures of arrest have been chosen for the detained persons by the court's decision.

The fight against illegal drug trafficking is being continued.

News.Az