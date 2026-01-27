Azerbaijan sends new humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has dispatched another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, continuing its support for the country’s energy infrastructure.

The latest shipment consists of electrical equipment and was sent from the Sumgayit Technologies Park. The delivery was carried out by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy in line with a directive issued by President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Officials noted that this is not the first time Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the energy sector. Previous shipments have also included equipment aimed at supporting electricity supply and restoring power systems.

The continued assistance reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to supporting Ukraine through practical humanitarian initiatives, particularly in strengthening critical energy infrastructure during challenging conditions.

