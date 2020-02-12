Azerbaijan sends next aid to China to fight coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sumgait City Executive Power has sent medical supplies to Xian City of the People’s Republic of China with which it has friendship and cooperation relations, AP

Based on the requests regarding the provision of relevant aid received by Sumgait City Executive Power from Mianyang and Xian cities of China having friendship and cooperation relations with Sumgait City, a decision has been adopted in regard to sending medical supplies to these cities.

Along with Mianyang city, the medical supplies have also been sent today to Xian City of the People’s Republic of China. Sumgait City Executive Power has sent to Xian City 40 thousand pieces of masks, 50 thousand pieces of sterile gloves, 50 thousand pieces of 100 ml bottles of medical alcohol.

Note that some 100 thousand pieces of bonnets, 40 thousand pieces of masks, 100 thousand pieces of sterile gloves, 100 thousand milliliters of medical alcohol, 100 thousand pieces of shoe covers, 5 kilograms of chloramine (powder), 1850 pills of chloramine have been sent from Sumgait to Mianyang.

