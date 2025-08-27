Azerbaijan set to open permanent tourism representative office in China next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board will launch a permanent representative office in China next year, said Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency.

He made the announcement at the presentation ceremony of the “China Ready” program held in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"The development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China is also evident in the tourism sector. The mutual visa exemption agreement for citizens of both countries, signed in Beijing this April, is the clearest example of this progress. Naturally, the simplification of visa-free travel between our citizens will directly contribute to increasing tourist flow. This will also boost business activity in the tourism sector, while strengthening economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties,” he stated.

“Since its establishment, the State Tourism Agency has regarded China as one of Azerbaijan's priority markets. To date, various activities have been carried out to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential in China. I can mention participation in international tourism exhibitions and events held in China, a series of promotional events in major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, cooperation meetings with representatives of the tourism industry and media, and marketing activities on online platforms,” Naghiyev emphasized.

News.Az