Azerbaijan sets excise rates on goods to be imported next year

Azerbaijan sets excise rates on goods to be imported next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

New excise rates on goods to be imported to Azerbaijan next year have been approved in the country.

In this respect, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced changes to the decree 'On ratification of excise rates on excisable goods'.

In line with the amendment, the excise rates on excisable goods imported to Azerbaijan have been approved in the new edition.

The resolution will come into force in 30 days after its publication, on January 23, 2018.

It has to be noted that alcohol drinks, ethanol and tobacco wares are subject to excise tax.

News.Az

News.Az