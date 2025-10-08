Azerbaijan, Spain discuss strengthening bilateral ties, regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Wednesday with Diego Martínez Belío, State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Spain.

The talks focused on political dialogue, economic cooperation, energy, tourism, transport, humanitarian and cultural initiatives, as well as regional issues, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Emphasizing that relations with Spain are grounded in friendship and mutual respect, Bayramov stressed the importance of further strengthening political dialogue and enhancing cooperation within international organizations. He highlighted the significance of meetings between the two countries’ leaders, held in Baku last November on the sidelines of the COP29 UN Climate Summit and in Tirana this May.

Bayramov also described the first session of the Azerbaijan–Spain Strategic Economic Dialogue, held in Baku this March, as a key platform for advancing bilateral cooperation.

The discussions covered Azerbaijan–European Union relations, energy security, green energy initiatives, and prospects for collaboration on transport and communications projects. Bayramov provided an overview of new regional realities in the post-conflict period, the peace process, the outcomes of the historic Washington meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States, and Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development and lasting stability.

International and regional issues of mutual interest were also addressed during the meeting.

News.Az