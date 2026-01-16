Azerbaijan starts gas supplies to Austria, Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR has reached a new milestone in Azerbaijan’s gas exports by supplying significant volumes of gas to Austria and Germany.

Starting from January 2026, Azerbaijani gas is being supplied to the buyers from Austria and Germany via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The gas supply to Austria and Germany via Italy further expands the geographical reach of Azerbaijani gas in Europe. Consequently, the number of countries buying Azerbaijani gas has reached 16.

SOCAR in accordance with the gas strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan established under the leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev, continues to consistently expand its gas marketing activities across Europe and the Middle East, to broaden its portfolio of cooperation with buyers from various countries, and to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable energy supplier.

News.Az