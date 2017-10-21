Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble to perform in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The artistic director and producer of the show is People's Artist of Russia, famous artist and choreographer Dikalu Muzakayev.

On October 26, a concert of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble of the Muslim Magomayev State Philharmonic entitled ‘My Azerbaijan’ and the premiere of the one-act ballet ‘Koroglu’ will be held in the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The concert program was first shown at the opening ceremony of the 1st Baku shopping festival, and then it was presented to the guests of the 4th Games of Islamic Solidarity Baku-2017.

